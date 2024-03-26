About the Cash Management Survey

Euromoney’s Cash Management Survey receives responses from the leading cash managers, treasurers and financial officers worldwide, telling us about the standard of international cash management services they receive from their banks. It is considered the benchmark survey for the global cash management industry and the most comprehensive guide to the cash management arena in the market.

