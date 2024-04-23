Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
CASH MANAGEMENT SURVEY - CORPORATE 2023

Euromoney’s Cash Management Survey receives responses from the leading cash managers, treasurers and financial officers worldwide, telling us about the standard of international cash management services they receive from their banks. It is considered the benchmark survey for the global cash management industry and the most comprehensive guide to the cash management arena in the market.

In 2023, the Non-Financial Institutions survey received 28,924 responses, an increase of almost 7,000 responses compared to the 2022 survey.

Market Leader
2023 2022   Bank
1 1   HSBC
2 2   Citi
3 3   Deutsche Bank
4 7   BNP Paribas
5 8   JPMorgan
6 13   Societe Generale
7 12   Bank of America
8 5   UniCredit
9 9   Standard Chartered
10 10   Santander Group
11 4   DBS Bank
12 14   BBVA
13 17   Commerzbank
14 25   ING Group
15 18   MUFG
16 6   Itau UniBanco
17 16   Bank of China
18 28   Credit Agricole
19 15   Mashreqbank
20 21   ICBC
21 29   FAB
22 27   Intesa San Paolo
23 19   Mizuho Financial Group
24 30   Emirates NBD
25 36   CaixaBank
26 22   UBS
27 51   Standard Bank
28 31   Raiffeisenbank International
29 40   Nordea
30 26   SMBC
31 43   Barclays
32 34   China Construction Bank
33 71   Wells Fargo
34 11  

