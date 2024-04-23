CASH MANAGEMENT SURVEY - CORPORATE 2023

Euromoney’s Cash Management Survey receives responses from the leading cash managers, treasurers and financial officers worldwide, telling us about the standard of international cash management services they receive from their banks. It is considered the benchmark survey for the global cash management industry and the most comprehensive guide to the cash management arena in the market.

In 2023, the Non-Financial Institutions survey received 28,924 responses, an increase of almost 7,000 responses compared to the 2022 survey.

For details of the Euromoney Cash Management Survey 2023 for Financial Institutions, please see here.

The re-use/distribution of any of the rankings requires the express permission of Euromoney Insight – please contact insight@euromoney.com if you wish to discuss this further.

