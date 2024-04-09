Riding the e-commerce wave

Propelled by the pandemic, e-commerce globally continues to grow and evolve, opening-up opportunities for entrepreneurs and established global brands to serve customers in new ways. In this Euromoney podcast in partnership with Citi, the CEOs of UK online car retailer Cazoo, Italian luxury fashion brand Stefano Ricci, and Kenyan online household goods retailer Copia, discuss the e-commerce opportunity they are pursuing, the successes and challenges they have had, and offer advice on what entrepreneurs and companies should focus on to help drive success.