Asia’s Securities Houses Playbook: Trends, Tactics and Triumphs

Exploring the strategies shaping the industry’s future
Synopsis
The Asia's Securities Houses Playbook is a comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, tactics and triumphs of the region's financial institutions as they seek to successfully navigate a changing economic and geopolitical environment.


Drawn from proprietary data collected via the Euromoney Securities Houses Awards 2024, celebrating domestic and independent investment banks, this report identifies six key trends to watch in the region – including the importance of agility in adapting to changing client needs in the equity capital market, technology and innovation in the retail space, creativity in a challenging dealmaking environment and targeting the midcap for expansion. With examples and insights from leading banks across the region as well as insights and analysis from in-house Euromoney experts, this report forms fundamental reading for any firm with operations or activity in the Asia region.
In this report:
Agility and differentiation are key

The future lies in technology and innovation for the retail space

Creativity with caution can go a long way

Thinking both big and small is essential for success

Embrace and prepare for geopolitical turmoil

Looking ahead: what’s in store for 2025?

