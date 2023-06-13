Euromoney is pleased to announce the launch of the Global Real Estate Awards 2023, celebrating the developers, advisors and consultants, investors and lenders that are shifting the dial in the market.

Participating in the awards is your opportunity to showcase market leadership in real estate on a global platform.

To make your entry, please select the ENTER NOW button above. There is no cost to taking part in the awards. The deadline for entries is May 12.

Euromoney’s awards will celebrate the market's best real estate companies, investment managers, banks and alternative lenders of the past year. They will not only reflect commercial success but also sustainability, innovation and client service.

New for 2023

We have replaced the Euromoney Real Estate Survey with a new look awards programme which gets to the heart your achievements.

The awards will follow a two-step process:



: Euromoney is inviting written submissions to the categories of your choice. We will accept submissions from organisations based anywhere in the world. Each category will have its own set of entry questions with specified word counts, focusing on commercial performance, ESG, innovation and client service.

The most impressive organisations and projects will be shortlisted across the awards categories.

Step two: the real estate market will be invited to vote for its preferred winners from the shortlisted organisations.

Categories will be awarded at Global, Regional and National/Jurisdictional levels across the following four key market segments: developers, advisors/consultants, investors and lenders. We are also offering two new categories: Best Individual Development and Best Tech Innovator.



- Overview of categories -