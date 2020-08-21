Our Magazines

About Euromoney Magazine

Euromoney was born with the wholesale international capital (euro-)markets, and for 50 years we’ve championed their evolution and the development of the institutions that serve them.

Finance is a people business as much as it is a numbers one and our intimate familiarity with the personalities, histories and characteristics of its players, firms and markets gives us the ability to see ahead.

Our content is driven by our access to the leaders who are shaping the present and future of banking and the capital markets. They trust us to understand their complex institutions.

We speak constantly with bank chairmen and CEOs across the globe; top investment bankers from international and local champions; ministers of finance and central bank governors; banks’ leading clients; and to challengers and disrupters in the financial industry.

About Asiamoney Magazine

For nearly three decades, Asiamoney has been the voice of the banking and capital markets industries in Asia. During that time, this publication has been instrumental in covering developments in finance in the most exciting region in the world.

As Asia’s banks and the markets they operate in reach new levels of sophistication and maturity, Asiamoney is following suit by moving on to the next level. To that end, we have made some fundamental changes to Asiamoney – how it covers Asia’s banks and its markets – to bring the same core values that have made Euromoney the most respected title in global financial publishing. When we write about your country’s banking sector or capital markets, or when we analyse and report on key themes in the region, we do so in greater depth and with better understanding than any of our competitors.

When we nominate institutions for our banking awards, we will do so only after a thorough and transparent process. When we bring surveys to the market, we ensure that they are timely and reach the correct respondents, generating rankings and data that are the benchmark for the industry in Asia. In short, we commit to ensuring that Asiamoney remains the most authoritative voice for the banking industry in the region.