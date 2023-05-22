Euromoney's Private Banking Awards
Recognising Excellence in Private Banking
Euromoney’s Private Banking Awards is the preeminent annual awards programme of the worldwide private banking and wealth management industry.
For over 20 years, the programme has recognised the private banks of distinction across key categories, which today includes high to ultra-high net worth, family office services, succession planning, digital services, discretionary portfolio management, sustainability and more.
ABOUT THE AWARDS
From 18 global awards – including world’s best private bank, and best private bank for entrepreneurs – to multiple regional and country awards, the comprehensive programme covers the business areas of private banking and wealth management that are most important to an institution’s key stakeholders, board and executive management teams.
We seek the best of the best in private banking services globally, regionally and in each country. This simply means we are looking for the banks that can best demonstrate how they have truly excelled over the award period in providing their clients with the best possible advice, service and solutions.
Each award is submission-based, allowing each bank to tell the story of its achievements, innovations and performance over the 12-month award period, which runs from October to September each year.
THE JUDGING AND RESEARCH PROCESS
Once submissions have been received, an in-house panel of researchers and editors determines the country-level award winners using a weighted scoring system.
An external judging panel of private banking experts assesses the global awards. Our judges’ independent scoring and peer-to-peer feedback, together with insight from Euromoney’s editorial team, determines our regional and global winners.
Euromoney Awards
