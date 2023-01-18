Financing a Sustainable Planet (Series II)

There has never been a time in the history of capitalism when an acronym has been so influential. ESG – or environmental, social, and governance – has taken the corporate world by storm, effectively reorientating how companies and investors see the world and their role in it. It’s a profound shift, which, despite encountering some push back recently, has not lost any of its inexorable momentum. It is, however, evolving, and fast, and that is needed.

As we move through this inflection point, Euromoney explores aspects of each of these three areas in its latest Financing a sustainable planet podcast series, supported by J.P. Morgan Payments. We’ll look at the explosion in green and sustainable finance, what the social piece means to companies, and how the challenges and complexities of ESG reporting are being overcome.