Euromoney 2022 Accreditation Programmes

Submissions for 2022 are now welcomed across Euromoney’s three accreditation programmes: Euromoney magazine’s Awards for Excellence, Asiamoney magazine’s Best Banks and our new accreditation programme for 2022, Euromoney Market Leaders.

Euromoney has been evaluating the world’s leading financial institutions through performance data, surveys and industry awards for more than 25 years. Our annual Awards for Excellence programme, which was established in 1992, attracts more than 1,200 submissions from the world’s leading banks and recognises excellence across global, regional and individual country categories.

Euromoney’s Hong Kong-based publication Asiamoney has run its own awards programme since 2017. Asiamoney Best Banks recognises the leading candidates in a number of specialized categories across the Asia region.

This year, we are introducing a new accreditation programme, Euromoney Market Leaders. This will be a comprehensive global ranking of banks across a number of key segments. Euromoney’s in-house research teams will assess qualitative and quantitative data from the industry to create a comprehensive, unbiased and fully accessible global ranking of banks across a range of categories including Best Investment Bank, Best Bank for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and Best Bank for SME Banking, among others.