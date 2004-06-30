Awards for Excellence 2004

About Euromoney Awards for Excellence

The annual Euromoney Awards for Excellence are a crucial benchmark of the global banking industry. Now in their 13th year, the awards recognize the finest banks across the world in a range of disciplines, including debt, M&A, equity, cash management and much more.

These awards form a benchmark for high-quality products and services across all areas of commercial and investment banking, and on top of the global categories, they span over 80 individual countries.