The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

US-China rivalry hinders a struggling HSBC

By Elliot Wilson
July 31, 2020
Share

Analysts hope HSBC will announce a more radical strategy shift when the bank posts half-year results on Monday. Executives at a bank caught between an irascible Chinese public and quarrelsome US politicians, might simply wish for better days ahead.

iStock-1195851900-780x520

HSBC has suffered an absolutely torrid few months. As it gears up to announce what are likely to be a rocky set of interim results at 5am London time (12 noon Hong Kong) on Monday August 3, it’s worth pausing to sum up the level of the trouble it’s in – and why its future is not all bleak.

HSBC’s problems come in three forms: financial, structural and reputational.

Let’s start with the first of them. Covid will hit and hurt all banks, be it now or later. On July 29, Barclays booked a pre-tax profit of £1.3 billion ($1.7 billion) for the first half of the year, against £3 billion a year ago.


Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree