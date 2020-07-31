US-China rivalry hinders a struggling HSBC

HSBC has suffered an absolutely torrid few months. As it gears up to announce what are likely to be a rocky set of interim results at 5am London time (12 noon Hong Kong) on Monday August 3, it’s worth pausing to sum up the level of the trouble it’s in – and why its future is not all bleak.

HSBC’s problems come in three forms: financial, structural and reputational.

Let’s start with the first of them. Covid will hit and hurt all banks, be it now or later. On July 29, Barclays booked a pre-tax profit of £1.3 billion ($1.7 billion) for the first half of the year, against £3 billion a year ago.