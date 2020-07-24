The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Global perspectives on asset management

July 24, 2020
In the first in a series of head-to-head articles, Southern Asset Management and Franklin Templeton offer a China-first and international perspective on equities.

A China-first perspective

Shi Bo Shi Bo, deputy general manager and CIO (equity),
Southern Asset Management

The impact of Covid-19 on the stock market has been very clear, explains Shi Bo, deputy general manager and chief investment officer (equity) at Southern Asset Management.

Although the pandemic came as a shock to the market, it is actually good news for asset prices and particularly for high-quality assets. From the US to China, the core macro policy response has been to adopt monetary easing, and in such an environment high-quality assets benefit most. Asset prices will remain stable – or even achieve some growth – if relatively loose monetary policies stay in place over the next few years.


