Global perspectives on asset management

A China-first perspective

Author

Shi Bo, deputy general manager and CIO (equity),

Southern Asset Management



The impact of Covid-19 on the stock market has been very clear, explains Shi Bo, deputy general manager and chief investment officer (equity) at Southern Asset Management.

Although the pandemic came as a shock to the market, it is actually good news for asset prices and particularly for high-quality assets. From the US to China, the core macro policy response has been to adopt monetary easing, and in such an environment high-quality assets benefit most. Asset prices will remain stable – or even achieve some growth – if relatively loose monetary policies stay in place over the next few years.