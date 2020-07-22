ESG on the rise in private banking

Contributors



Diana Robinson,

Head of Investments and Advice, Asia, J.P. Morgan Private Bank Kam Shing Kwang,

CEO, Asia, J.P. Morgan Private Bank



Sustainable investment assets in Asia may be modest relative to other regions, but this is starting to change as investors – particularly next generation and millennials – become more knowledgeable.

Domestic asset managers want to attract foreign capital that adheres to the principles of sustainable investing, while other factors that have led to increased interest include ESG regulations and standards, green stimulus policies and compliance with the UN’s Principles for Responsible Investment.