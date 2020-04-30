QIB’s Gamal warns of profit threat to every bank

Never letting a good crisis go to waste, to borrow a phrase from Winston Churchill, Qatar has used a three-year fall out with its Gulf neighbours to shore-up its economy and finances.

However, even the world’s richest nation per capita is not immune to the Covid-19 crisis, and growth is forecast to slow to minus 2% in 2020 after an estimated 0.6% positive growth in 2019, according to Fitch.

At the helm of the Gulf state’s largest Islamic lender Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) is Bassel Gamal.