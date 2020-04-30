The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

QIB’s Gamal warns of profit threat to every bank

By Virginia Furness
April 30, 2020
Share

Profit pressure is a threat to every bank, says Qatar Islamic Bank’s group CEO Bassel Gamal, discussing how Qatar’s robust and well-capitalized banking sector is navigating the twin shocks of lower oil prices and coronavirus.

Bassel-Gamal-QIB-780.jpg



Covid19_shutterstock-600x150

Never letting a good crisis go to waste, to borrow a phrase from Winston Churchill, Qatar has used a three-year fall out with its Gulf neighbours to shore-up its economy and finances.

However, even the world’s richest nation per capita is not immune to the Covid-19 crisis, and growth is forecast to slow to minus 2% in 2020 after an estimated 0.6% positive growth in 2019, according to Fitch.

At the helm of the Gulf state’s largest Islamic lender Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) is Bassel Gamal.




Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree