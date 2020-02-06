Digitizing banking in the UAE

Author



Jacek Kurantowicz,

Head of cash management,

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

In the UAE and across the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), state institutions have been among the key enablers and – to some extent – drivers of automation and digitization of payments.

In the UAE, there are a number of ongoing initiatives supporting businesses’ digitization, with digital signature (UAE Pass) or KYC blockchain platform on the way. One of the most significant developments last year was the decision of the Central Bank of the UAE to introduce Immediate Payment Instruction, or IPI, which enables customers to make an immediate payment or transfer to another bank account in the UAE at any time.