Digitizing banking in the UAE

February 06, 2020
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank is capitalizing on the determination of the UAE government and central bank to promote payment automation and digitization. Jacek Kurantowicz, head of cash management, explains why.


Author
Jacek Kurantowicz,
Head of cash management,
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank  

In the UAE and across the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), state institutions have been among the key enablers and – to some extent – drivers of automation and digitization of payments.

In the UAE, there are a number of ongoing initiatives supporting businesses’ digitization, with digital signature (UAE Pass) or KYC blockchain platform on the way. One of the most significant developments last year was the decision of the Central Bank of the UAE to introduce Immediate Payment Instruction, or IPI, which enables customers to make an immediate payment or transfer to another bank account in the UAE at any time.



