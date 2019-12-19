The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Sensing an opportunity for FDI in central China

December 19, 2019
Star corporates at the 2019 World Sensors Summit in Zhengzhou point to opportunity for investment in the region

The Zhengzhou High & New Technology Industries Development Zone was established in 1988 to help drive innovation in the city, Henan Province, and in China more widely. Most recently, the zone has focused its attention on sensors, with efforts to boost its output and its investment potential from overseas.

Zhengzhou has developed its China (Zhengzhou) Intelligent Sensor Industry Development Plan along with a three-year action plan ‒ adopting favourable industry policies and establishing the Henan branch of the Smart Sensor Federation, as well as making preparations for building the Intelligent Sensor Manufacturing Innovation Center of Henan Province. 

Most significantly, on November 9 it hosted the 2019 World Sensors Summit at the Zhengzhou International Convention Center ‒ an event designed to serve as an important platform for domestic and international exchanges and cooperation in senor business, education, R&D and investment, and to pave the way for a national-level smart sensor industrial base with a production value of more than a RMB100 billion. 


