Webinar: Navigating 2020: The outlook for Asia’s markets and economies





Date: Wednesday 10th December 2019

Time: 9am (GMT) / 5pm (HKT/SGT)

Matthew Thomas, Asia Bureau Chief, Euromoney Institutional Investor

Matthew Thomas is an experienced financial journalist who has written extensively about capital markets, bank strategy, economic policy, and the importance and risks of regulatory oversight. He started his career as a news reporter covering the securitization beat, giving him a front-row seat to the early stages of the financial crisis. He moved to Asia shortly after the crisis, and has since interviewed chief executives, finance ministers, national treasurers, and a variety of senior bankers and executives at the centre of Asia’s fast-changing financial markets.

David Mann, Global Chief Economist, Standard Chartered

David is based in Singapore and oversees macroeconomic views for the Global Research Team. He was previously Chief Economist for Asia. David joined the Bank in London in 2000 and was a founding member of the Standard Chartered FX Strategy team in 2002, moving to Hong Kong as a senior FX Strategist in 2005. He was previously based in New York, responsible for covering the US economy, managing the Latin America team and providing clients with the Bank’s views on Asia in the US time zone. In 2001 he was awarded the Rybczynski Young Economist Prize for work on the Malaysian Ringgit Barometer. David appears regularly in the media. He holds a BSc in economics from the University of Warwick and an MSc in finance from the University of London (Birkbeck College).









Eric Robertsen, Global Head, FX, Rates and Credit Research | Head, Global Macro Strategy, Standard Chartered

Eric is the Global Head, FX, Rates and Credit Research and Head, Global Macro Strategy and is based in Singapore. His role includes the development and implementation of investment and trading strategies across all the major asset classes, and exploring cross-asset investment themes and their implications for asset allocation and portfolio management. He joined the Bank in 2014 from Millennium Capital Partners in London. He previously held roles in cross-asset strategy and portfolio management at Deutsche Bank, and has presented at numerous investor conferences. Eric holds an economics degree from Princeton University.

