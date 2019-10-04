Significant investment shift coming as climate change reality bites
Sustainable finance, in all its forms, is where much of the innovation in the financial sector in the coming years is likely to be focused. That conclusion can be drawn from many indicators in the recent HSBC Sustainable Financing & Investing Survey on attitudes to sustainability, covering 500 investors and 500 issuers.
Published in September, the Survey found an overwhelming thrust in financial markets towards environmental and social (E&S) issues. But market participants also recognize that they have a long way to go. Their practices are likely to alter, what they invest in is likely to change, and in many cases they will need to acquire new skills.