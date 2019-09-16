The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Mashreq Bank blazes digital trail in retail

September 16, 2019
The UAE’s biggest private lender is a pioneer, embracing technology and innovation long before its peers. In retail banking, it is pushing back the boundaries in digital, finding new ways to serve customers – and to bring new clients into the fold.

Subroto Som, group head of retail banking at Mashreq Bank “There has never been a more interesting time to be here,” says Subroto Som, group head of retail banking at Mashreq Bank, one of the UAE’s best performing banks for five decades. “Digital is changing the way we service the customer, and how we bring them on board. It is transforming the entire gamete of retail banking.”

Som should know: he has been at the forefront of change in retail banking for more than 30 years. He has seen Dubai blossom from a desert town into a cutting-edge city, whose citizens champion digital and carry smart IDs.

