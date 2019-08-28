Capitalizing on underestimated investment corridors

Authors



David Mann,

Chief global economist, Standard Chartered

For many countries, economic growth is proving to be somewhat elusive. Global growth continues to slow, with the latest International Monetary Fund (IMF) World Economic Outlook forecasting a deceleration from 3.6% in 2018 to 3.2% in 2019, and to settle at 3.5% in 2020(1). With the lethargy currently permeating both developed and emerging markets, compounded by ongoing uncertainty in many areas – from geopolitics to global trade – investors are increasingly looking for new opportunities to gain returns.

Figure 1: IMF growth projections, World Economic Outlook Update July 2019

Bucking the trend: the 7% club

There are bright spots on the horizon for those willing to take a long-term view.