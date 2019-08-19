Webinar: Digital assets – an opportunity or risk for securities services?

Euromoney moderator





Morgan Davis, Reporter, GlobalCapital

Morgan Davis has been reporting on the bond market in Asia for GlobalCapital, as well as on financial trends in the region for Asiamoney, since October 2016. Morgan got her start in financial journalism in New York City, after receiving a Master’s Degree in journalism from Columbia University. She has worked as Associate Editor at NexChange, writing about fintech, and as a reporter at the Financial Times’ FundFire, reporting on asset management in the US.

Ryan Cuthbertson, Head, Product Management, Securities Services, Standard Chartered

Ryan is the Head of Product Management for the Standard Chartered Bank Securities Services. Ryan has over 20 years’ experience in the securities industry, having worked in a variety of roles in Australia, Singapore, UK and Hong Kong. Ryan has held several senior roles focusing on the evolution and transformation of post trade within capital markets. In his current role Ryan has a focus on technological enablement for Global Banks, Broker Dealers and Asset Managers and the variants that can lead to efficiencies and scalability. Prior to that Ryan worked for international banks and equities brokers in many operational and client-facing roles.













Sean Sarginson, Global Head of Innovation, SWIFT

Sean Sarginson is the Global Head of Innovation at SWIFT, where he is responsible for overseeing SWIFT’s innovation strategy. He is also responsible for the SWIFT Institute, which funds independent research, and for Innotribe at Sibos, which looks at the future world of finance. Previously, Sean served as the Chief of Staff to the CEO at SWIFT for two years, and prior to that worked in different marketing and business development roles. Sean has been at SWIFT since 2011. Sean is passionate about building the next generation of experiences in financial services – instant, accessible, ubiquitous, secure, and without borders – to help people and businesses thrive. He believes in the power of technology to change people’s lives for the better – if used responsibly.















Glen Fernandes, Group Strategy, Euroclear

Glen Fernandes is a senior member of the Euroclear Group Strategy team. Mr Fernandes is responsible for assessing the fundamental economic, market and regulatory trends, the dynamics in technology and innovation ecosystem, as well as driving business development opportunities, to help shape Euroclear’s overall strategic and innovation direction. Mr Fernandes also co-leads an international group of Central Securities Depositories (CSDs) and Custodian banks under the International Securities Services Association (ISSA) to help create a common market understanding for the adoption of Digital Assets and Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT) in capital markets.

