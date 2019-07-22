The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Banking

JMLIT: UK dirty money plan stirs ‘policy capture’ debate

By Dominic O’Neill
July 22, 2019
Banks avoid new criminal law, as government relies more on public-private model to fight money laundering.

Across Europe, it is becoming the consensus that the best way to tackle money laundering is closer cooperation between states, and between authorities and the banks. Supranational bodies such as Europol and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) – the international standard-setter for anti-money laundering – as well as trade bodies like the European Banking Federation, all hold up the benefits of public-private partnerships to counter financial crime.

So far, the UK’s Joint Money Laundering Intelligence Taskforce (JMLIT) – where law enforcement agencies regularly convene with banks to share information, set up in 2016 – has gained international approval from the likes of FATF, especially for the way it improves some of the banks’ reports of suspicious activity. Now, more countries are considering following suit, notably in Scandinavia, after a recent slew of money-laundering scandals involving Nordic banks.


