Green to blue: The sustainable finance movement gains momentum

In just over a decade from now, a host of objectives outlined in the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will come due. This call to action is wide-ranging, with targets including clean water for all, responsible production and consumption, and tackling climate change and environmental degradation.

But even as attitudes among some policymakers and business leaders shift towards sustainable initiatives, embarking on a genuinely green model of growth comes with hefty costs. The Asian Development Bank states that $26 trillion in infrastructure needs to be invested in Asia by 2030 to maintain economic expansion, eradicate poverty and respond to climate change. Meanwhile, lowering carbon emissions alone will require $2.4 trillion a year, according to some estimates.

Measures to plug this massive funding gap will certainly have major consequences for the world’s markets.