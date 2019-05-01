Sustainable Financing and Investing Survey

Voting has closed

Other studies have shown that investors are increasingly interested in environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. Many capital markets issuers have responded to this, in the way they run their activities, in how they present themselves to investors, and with specific financing products such as green bonds.

But there is little understanding of what is really driving investors’ thinking on these issues, nor of the kinds of pressures and demands issuers are experiencing.

