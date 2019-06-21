The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Euromoney Podcasts: Profit meets purpose

June 21, 2019
A series examining how sustainable finance solutions may help us address the crisis our planet faces.

In this opening episode of a 6-part series on Financing a sustainable planet, Euromoney explores where the balance should lie between profit and purpose. We examine whether sustainable finance can be used as a force to address the environmental and social challenges we face.

Have we reached a tipping point where it is no longer acceptable to make any kind of profit without first considering its impact on the planet and the people who live on it?

Sustainability is becoming a watch word, though there is some way to go before it becomes mainstream.






