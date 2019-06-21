Euromoney Podcasts: Profit meets purpose

Profit meets purpose

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Subscribe with iTunes

Subscribe with RSS

Download this episode

June 21, 2019

In this opening episode of a 6-part series on Financing a sustainable planet, Euromoney explores where the balance should lie between profit and purpose. We examine whether sustainable finance can be used as a force to address the environmental and social challenges we face.

Have we reached a tipping point where it is no longer acceptable to make any kind of profit without first considering its impact on the planet and the people who live on it?

Sustainability is becoming a watch word, though there is some way to go before it becomes mainstream.