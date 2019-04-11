The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Digitizing treasury in a real-time world

April 11, 2019
Treasury management is on the brink of a transformation. Emerging new technologies and accelerating transaction speeds are driving treasurers to overturn traditional operating models, extricate themselves from day-to-day processing and engage more directly with their businesses to drive growth.

Byron Gardiner
global head, treasury solutions and advisory, transaction banking, Standard Chartered

Treasury has long been an adaptive function, but the current speed and scale of change is unprecedented. As corporates increasingly embrace digital strategies, there’s an expectation that treasury will step up and become more value-accretive. Many of the characteristics of wider business transformation (including the greater use of real-time data) are common to treasury – creating a spectrum of opportunities.

The tech new-normal

Treasury teams’ ability to focus on strategic initiatives is often constrained by conflicting priorities and objectives of other key departments in the organization.




