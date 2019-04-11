Digitizing treasury in a real-time world

Author



Byron Gardiner

global head, treasury solutions and advisory, transaction banking, Standard Chartered

Treasury has long been an adaptive function, but the current speed and scale of change is unprecedented. As corporates increasingly embrace digital strategies, there’s an expectation that treasury will step up and become more value-accretive. Many of the characteristics of wider business transformation (including the greater use of real-time data) are common to treasury – creating a spectrum of opportunities.

The tech new-normal

Treasury teams’ ability to focus on strategic initiatives is often constrained by conflicting priorities and objectives of other key departments in the organization.