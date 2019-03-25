CAF: 50 Years promoting sustainable development and regional integration in Latin America

Since beginning activities in 1970, CAF has been a relevant development actor, consolidating our position as the main source of multilateral financing for energy and infrastructure in Latin America and growing from 5 to 19 member countries (17 members from Latin America and the Caribbean, and 2 extra-regional members – Portugal and Spain).

CAF supports sustainable development and regional integration within Latin America by financing economic and social infrastructure projects, encouraging foreign investment and capital market development, promoting the expansion of regional trade and exports and supporting the development of small and medium-sized enterprises in order to make national economies more diversified, competitive and responsive to social needs.

Bringing together extra-regional partners for the development of Latin America

Extra-regional shareholders, such as Spain and Portugal, enter a win-win relationship with CAF.