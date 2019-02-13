China Investment Bank’s Rise and Rise Reflects Seismic Shift in Global Finance

It is a story of growth, progress and transformation that mirrors China’s extraordinary economic expansion over the past decade and the country’s rising prominence in global capital markets.

When BOC International (BOCI), Bank of China’s investment banking group, built its Debt Capital Markets department a little over 10 years ago, the team began life in a small office surrounded by the dominant equity brokerage, research and IPO teams.

Established in 1979 and China’s first Chinese investment bank, BOCI started with a strong equity and brokerage platform then took the initiative to build businesses and become a significant player in the Chinese investment banking space with comprehensive product offerings.

The idea of Chinese companies going to offshore markets for debt financing was an exotic and ambitious one, with Asian league tables dominated by international houses.