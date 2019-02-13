The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Sponsored Content

China Investment Bank’s Rise and Rise Reflects Seismic Shift in Global Finance

Sponsored by boci-logo.gif
February 13, 2019
Share

The success of BOC International over the past decade is part of an evolving narrative in global banking that is reshaping the world of finance.

BOCI600X400

It is a story of growth, progress and transformation that mirrors China’s extraordinary economic expansion over the past decade and the country’s rising prominence in global capital markets.

When BOC International (BOCI), Bank of China’s investment banking group, built its Debt Capital Markets department a little over 10 years ago, the team began life in a small office surrounded by the dominant equity brokerage, research and IPO teams.  

Established in 1979 and China’s first Chinese investment bank, BOCI started with a strong equity and brokerage platform then took the initiative to build businesses and become a significant player in the Chinese investment banking space with comprehensive product offerings.

The idea of Chinese companies going to offshore markets for debt financing was an exotic and ambitious one, with Asian league tables dominated by international houses.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree