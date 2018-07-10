Webinar - RMB Investors Forum: Connects emerge as turning point for China access



Date: August 2nd Time: 4:00PM (SGT/HKT)/ 9:00AM (GMT).

REGISTER NOW

Agenda

• What are the latest developments on China market access since the launch of Bond Connect?

• How has market sentiment towards China evolved with broadening access?

• Fifteen years after QFII launch, why did the Stock Connect and Bond Connect manage to trigger such enthusiasm among global investors?

• How are investors moving from understanding China access to their first allocations? What have been the challenges? How significant is the knowledge gap still?

• How will HKEX continue to build on the Mutual Market Access strategy?

• MSCI opened the way with A-shares inclusion, but what will the prospects for further index inclusions mean for RMB assets’ appeal? What access issues remain unaddressed?

• What further reforms are needed to encourage foreign investors to increase allocations to the mainland market? What asset classes remain on the wish list?

Moderator

Paolo Danese, editor of GlobalRMB

Paolo Danese is the editor at online publication GlobalRMB, part of the capital markets division of Euromoney Institutional Investor, covering market and regulatory developments linked to the internationalisation of the renminbi. He joined GlobalRMB in June 2014 from Asiamoney magazine, where he worked as senior reporter covering macro and treasury news.

Speakers

James O’Sullivan,Head of Securities Services, HK, Standard Chartered

James joined Standard Chartered Bank in early 2017 as Head of Securities Services Hong Kong and Head of Clearing and Custody Product for Greater China and North Asia.

James is responsible for driving the Securities Services business in Hong Kong and the development of clearing and custody products in the Greater China and North Asia region. Prior to joining Standard Chartered, James spent 8 years at BNP Paribas Securities Services in a number of roles across Sales, Relationship Management and Product Management in London and Hong Kong and 6 years at Bank of New York.

Tae Yoo, Managing Director, Global Client Development, Market Development Division, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. (HKEX)

Tae Seok Clement Yoo serves as Managing Director in Global Client Development at HKEX. His department is responsible for Client Relationship Management, including key relationships between HKEX and their intermediaries, global buyside, and custodians and trusts bank.

Since joining HKEX in 2011, he was co-head of platform development & strategy and head of product and index development. Yoo has over 20 years of financial industry experience with 14 years at CME Group in business development, sales and risk management in Chicago and Asia. Prior to CME, he worked at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank (Sakura Dellsher, Inc.) and at Goldman Sachs & Co. in Chicago.

Yoo holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame, MBA from the Stuart School of Business at the Illinois Institute of Technology, and GSAL program at the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business. He has been named an inventor on nine U.S. patents on derivatives risk management applications.

REGISTER NOW

Disclaimer

This material has been prepared by Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), a firm authorised by the United Kingdom’s Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. It is not independent research material. This material has been produced for information and discussion purposes only and does not constitute advice or an invitation or recommendation to enter into any transaction.



Some of the information appearing herein may have been obtained from public sources and while SCB believes such information to be reliable, it has not been independently verified by SCB. Information contained herein is subject to change without notice. Any opinions or views of third parties expressed in this material are those of the third parties identified, and not of SCB or its affiliates.



SCB does not provide accounting, legal, regulatory or tax advice. This material does not provide any investment advice. While all reasonable care has been taken in preparing this material, SCB and its affiliates make no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness, and no responsibility or liability is accepted for any errors of fact, omission or for any opinion expressed herein. You are advised to exercise your own independent judgment (with the advice of your professional advisers as necessary) with respect to the risks and consequences of any matter contained herein. SCB and its affiliates expressly disclaim any liability and responsibility for any damage or losses you may suffer from your use of or reliance on this material.



SCB or its affiliates may not have the necessary licenses to provide services or offer products in all countries or such provision of services or offering of products may be subject to the regulatory requirements of each jurisdiction. This material is not for distribution to any person to which, or any jurisdiction in which, its distribution would be prohibited.



You may wish to refer to the incorporation details of Standard Chartered PLC, Standard Chartered Bank and their subsidiaries at http://www.standardchartered.com/en/incorporation-details.html.



