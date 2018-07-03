The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

China investments enter a new era

Sponsored by newlogoSC1.jpg
July 03, 2018
International investors are increasing their exposure to China, our latest survey finds.

600x400SCJuly18







Margaret Harwood-Jones

Global Head of Securities Services, Standard Chartered

 

There have never been more foreign investors investing in China as general optimism about the market has been boosted by the availability of clearer, simpler access channels.

Now in its third year, our annual RMB survey of investors, regulators and custodians across Asia, Europe and North America shows that investor confidence about China is at its most bullish since we launched the survey in 2016, with more than four in five (88%) of respondents now investing in China, up from more than three in five (67%) in 2016.

SCchart

And positive investor sentiment is no longer concentrated in the traditional renminbi (RMB) hubs of Hong Kong and Singapore.








