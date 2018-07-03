China investments enter a new era

Author

Margaret Harwood-Jones Global Head of Securities Services, Standard Chartered

There have never been more foreign investors investing in China as general optimism about the market has been boosted by the availability of clearer, simpler access channels.

Now in its third year, our annual RMB survey of investors, regulators and custodians across Asia, Europe and North America shows that investor confidence about China is at its most bullish since we launched the survey in 2016, with more than four in five (88%) of respondents now investing in China, up from more than three in five (67%) in 2016.

And positive investor sentiment is no longer concentrated in the traditional renminbi (RMB) hubs of Hong Kong and Singapore.