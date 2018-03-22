Latin America best managed banks 2018: Strength beyond the numbers
Euromoney attempts to look through the gloss of momentum and short-term results to answer the question long-term investors ask: which banks have the best blend of performance, management expertise and fundamental strength to outperform?
What does it mean to be a well-managed bank?
Financial results, are of course, paramount. A well-run bank is profitable and (hopefully) generates a return on equity well above the cost of that equity. Other metrics are also clearly important. For example, a bank with a growing credit portfolio is demonstrating that it has the ability to originate new loans – in other words, it has attractive products and a distribution network – a core requirement for banks wherever they are.
Other data points will be of greater or lesser importance depending on the specific business model.