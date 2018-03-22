The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Latin America best managed banks 2018: Strength beyond the numbers

By Rob Dwyer
March 22, 2018
Share

Euromoney attempts to look through the gloss of momentum and short-term results to answer the question long-term investors ask: which banks have the best blend of performance, management expertise and fundamental strength to outperform?

fists-istock-780

© 2018 Euromoney
Results index

What does it mean to be a well-managed bank

Financial results, are of course, paramount. A well-run bank is profitable and (hopefully) generates a return on equity well above the cost of that equity. Other metrics are also clearly important. For example, a bank with a growing credit portfolio is demonstrating that it has the ability to originate new loans – in other words, it has attractive products and a distribution network – a core requirement for banks wherever they are. 

Other data points will be of greater or lesser importance depending on the specific business model.


Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree