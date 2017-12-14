The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Why the sukuk market is soaring

Sponsored by newlogoSC1.jpg
December 14, 2017
More and more investors are looking favourably on sukuk as an asset class

Henrik Raber

Global Head, Capital Markets,
Standard Chartered

As global debt markets rallied last year, growing 9% year-on-year to reach the highest new issues on record, many market participants overlooked an even stronger global growth story – the international sukuk market.

Since its introduction to the global markets in the 1990s, the sukuk (or Islamic bond) market has grown significantly with no sign of slowing down, becoming a core segment for investors and an efficient financing route – compared to issuing equity, for instance – for many issuers.

While sukuk issuance volumes have averaged $34 billion a year since 2010, last year saw volumes rise by another 15% year-on-year, bumping the average annual growth rate of the market to 18% since 2010.



