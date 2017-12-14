Why the sukuk market is soaring

Author

Henrik Raber

Global Head, Capital Markets,

Standard Chartered

As global debt markets rallied last year, growing 9% year-on-year to reach the highest new issues on record, many market participants overlooked an even stronger global growth story – the international sukuk market.

Since its introduction to the global markets in the 1990s, the sukuk (or Islamic bond) market has grown significantly with no sign of slowing down, becoming a core segment for investors and an efficient financing route – compared to issuing equity, for instance – for many issuers.

While sukuk issuance volumes have averaged $34 billion a year since 2010, last year saw volumes rise by another 15% year-on-year, bumping the average annual growth rate of the market to 18% since 2010.