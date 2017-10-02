Webinar - Asia Leverage – which way is it headed?





Date: November 8, 2017 (Wednesday)

Time: 8:30AM (GMT/UTC) / 4:30PM (SGT/HKT)

Overview:

The rise of leverage in Asian economies and its impact How stressed is the corporate sector? Potential red flags and positive spots

Euromoney moderator









Rashmi Kumar, editor, GlobalCapital Asia

Rashmi Kumar has been the editor of GlobalCapital Asia since September 1, 2015. Rashmi has worked for the publication since January 2013 when she joined as a loans reporter. She worked her way up through the ranks to becoming senior equity reporter, before being appointed editor. Before joining GlobalCapital Asia, Rashmi worked for Campden Wealth in London as a senior staff writer covering family businesses, family offices and wealth management.

Standard Chartered Bank speakers:

David Mann, chief economist and head, Economics Research David is based in Singapore and oversees macroeconomic views for North, Southeast and South Asia. He manages economists based in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and India. He joined the Bank in London in 2000 and was a founding member of the Standard Chartered FX Strategy team in 2002, moving to Hong Kong as a senior FX Strategist in 2005. He was previously based in New York, responsible for covering the US economy, managing the Latin America team and providing clients with the bank’s view on Asia in the US time zone. In 2001 he was awarded the Rybczynski Young Economist Prize for work on the Malaysian ringgit Barometer. David appears regularly in the media. He holds a BSc in economics from the University of Warwick and an MSc in finance from the University of London (Birkbeck College).













Chidu Narayanan, economist, Asia

Chidu provides macroeconomic coverage of Asia, focusing on Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand. His other key research areas include Renminbi internationalisation, China’s external trade, and credit and leverage in Asia. Chidu joined Standard Chartered in India in 2010, working with the Debt Capital Markets and Assets & Liability Management teams. He subsequently moved to Research in Hong Kong in 2012 and in Singapore in 2015. He is frequently quoted in international and local newswires and media. Chidu holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.













Jonathan Koh, economist, Asia

Jonathan provides macroeconomic coverage of Asia, specialising in Singapore, Malaysia and New Zealand. He joined Standard Chartered in 2015 as an International Graduate. Jonathan rotated in Emerging Markets Rates Trading prior to joining the Economic Research team in May 2016. He holds a Bachelor’s degree (First Class Honours) in business, specialising in banking and finance, and a Bachelor’s degree in accountancy (Second Upper Class Honours) from Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University.

