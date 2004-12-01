The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Best Asian company methodology and results

By James Upton
December 01, 2004
Euromoney's ninth Asian company ranking is based on a survey of market analysts at leading banks and research institutes in Asia. We received replies from 47 institutions.  Respondents were asked to nominate the top three companies in each of the countries or sectors they covered, bearing in mind market strength, profitability, growth potential and quality of management and earnings.  Points were awarded on the usual scale of 4:3:2.  We received nominations for 462 companies for all categories.

A number of other countries and industry sectors were included in the survey, but did not receive enough responses to be published.

If you would like more information about the poll, please telephone Andrew Newby on +44 207-779 8694 or email him at anewby@euromoneyplc.com.

Industry key
l Airlines and aviation r Media
m Autos and auto parts x Metals and mining
n Banking and financial p Oil and gas
o Conglomerates z Pharmaceutical
s Construction u Property
t Consumer goods v Retail
w Food, drink and tobacco x Small caps
y Gaming r Technology
w Industrial s Telecoms cellular
b Iron and steel l Telecoms fixed
i IT/software d Transport and shipping
f Leisure r Utilities

 

Best Asian companies
Most convincing and coherent strategy
4 3 Company Score Country Sector
1 34= IOI Corporation 20 Malaysia w
2 58= Philippine Long Distance Telephone 15 Philippines l
3= 34= Genting 14 Malaysia o y f
3= 5= Public Bank 14 Malaysia n
5 5= Singtel 13 Singapore l
6= 54= Tanjong 12 Malaysia o y f r
6= 168= Auckland International Airport 12 New Zealand l x d
6= ? Astro All Asia Networks 12 Malaysia r
9 168= Advanced Info Services 11 Thailand s...

