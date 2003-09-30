Dr Mahathir alternative therapy

Dr Mahathir steps out of a proton:"the car industry has helped us leap into the industrialized world. And we have never lost money with Proton"

THERE'S A HINT of sadness and disappointment in the voice and eyes of the government aide. "We think it will be quite a low-key affair because it's Ramadan," he says. At the end of October, after 22 years as prime minister of Malaysia, Mahathir Mohamad will quietly relinquish his chair in his very large office in the administrative capital of Putrajaya to his successor, Abdulla Badawi. The prime minister-in-waiting will find it an immense chair to fill.