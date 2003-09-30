The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Dr Mahathir alternative therapy

By Chris Cockerill
October 01, 2003
Contraversy has dogged Mahathir Mohamad's 22 years' dedication to making Malaysia a healthy modern economy. Now on the brink of retirement the prime minister spoke to Chris Cockerill about his country's achievements and his refusal to bow to the prescriptions of the developed world.
Dr Mahathir steps out of a proton:"the car industry has helped us leap into the industrialized world. And we have never lost money with Proton"

THERE'S A HINT of sadness and disappointment in the voice and eyes of the government aide. "We think it will be quite a low-key affair because it's Ramadan," he says. At the end of October, after 22 years as prime minister of Malaysia, Mahathir Mohamad will quietly relinquish his chair in his very large office in the administrative capital of Putrajaya to his successor, Abdulla Badawi. The prime minister-in-waiting will find it an immense chair to fill.

