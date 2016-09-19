Promoting financial inclusion in correspondent banking
Global banks have been reducing correspondent banking clients, either because they are commercially unviable or they fail today’s higher financial crime-prevention standards. Efforts are now being made to rectify the situation.
|
Financial exclusion is usually regarded as a problem confined to the most disadvantaged sections of society – poor people and struggling small businesses – who find it expensive or difficult to access banking and associated financial services.
But it has recently become a concern for smaller banks and money transmission businesses, some of whom are finding themselves frozen out of the correspondent banking network because global correspondent banks no longer want to do business with them.
This is serious, as correspondent banking remains the lifeline of commerce, facilitating and financing trade and cross-border financial flows.
There are two main reasons for this. First, many global banks are pulling out of smaller markets because they are no longer economically viable. Second, global banks today have to comply with much stricter laws and regulations to curb money laundering, terrorist financing and other financial crimes.
Many small banks and money transmission businesses are unable to meet or prove that they operate to acceptable standards, so the global banks deem them too risky and cease their relationships with them – a phenomenon widely known as de-risking.
International concern
In a Staff Discussion Note titled The withdrawal of correspondent banking relationships: A case for policy action, published in June 2016, the IMF describes what has been happening and makes some recommendations.
“In recent years, several countries have reported a reduction in correspondent banking relationships (CBRs) by global banks,” states the paper. It says that smaller emerging markets and developing economies in Africa, the Caribbean, Central Asia, Europe and the Pacific, as well as countries under sanctions, are the worst affected.
“Individual banks may decide to withdraw CBRs based on a number of considerations,” it explains. “Generally, such decisions reflect banks’ cost-benefit analysis, shaped by the re-evaluation of business models in the new macroeconomic environment and changes in the regulatory and enforcement landscape, notably with respect to more rigorous prudential requirements, economic and trade sanctions, anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism and tax transparency.”
The IMF says “coordinated efforts by the public and private sectors are called for to mitigate the risk of financial exclusion and the potential negative impact on financial stability”.
One recommendation is that national regulators should encourage the banks they regulate not to de-risk too hastily or indiscriminately. Another is that in countries facing severely reduced access to the correspondent banking network, governments should consider setting up “temporary mechanisms ranging from regional arrangements to public-backed vehicles to provide payment clearing services”.
An industry perspective
There is not much any bank can do for correspondent banking clients that fall short of risk tolerance and are unwilling to improve their processes and systems. However, most of our clients recognise financial crime as a very serious risk to society and are therefore willing to work with us to raise their standards.
Standard Chartered helps its correspondent banking clients in a number of ways. As a part of “engagement visits”, Financial Crime Compliance experts visit the clients to share with them latest international regulatory developments, especially in relation to money laundering and other financial crimes, and share ideas on what a good compliance programme looks like.
A variation of the engagement visit is the “deep dive” where the bank will objectively assess how the client is doing on a number of different facets of financial crime compliance, such as policies, screening procedures, organisational structure, governance and training. The bank will advise its clients where they are deficient and agree on ways to improve.
Standard Chartered also organises in-country “Correspondent Banking Academies”, which are typically one- or two-day events held for clients and regulators in a country. Case studies are shared and best practices exchanged on customer due diligence and ways of identifying and preventing financial crime.
Finally, the bank also holds “Regional Correspondent Banking Academies”, which are similar to the above, but broader in scope and aimed at a more senior level of compliance staff.
Education is key to improving financial inclusion. If global banks simply refuse to deal with smaller banks, it not just excludes those smaller banks from the financial system, it also encourages a lack of transparency as financial flows will start finding alternate channels that potentially go completely under the radar.
It is far more beneficial for as many transactions as possible to remain mainstream, subject to tighter compliance controls.
Euromoney and Standard Chartered will be running a series of webinars on debt capital markets. The first one will be on ‘Investing China: CGB futures and the Bond Connect’ on May 15. Find out more
|
Disclaimer
This material has been prepared by Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), a firm authorised by the United Kingdom’s Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. It is not independent research material. This material has been produced for information and discussion purposes only and does not constitute advice or an invitation or recommendation to enter into any transaction.
Some of the information appearing herein may have been obtained from public sources and while SCB believes such information to be reliable, it has not been independently verified by SCB. Information contained herein is subject to change without notice. Any opinions or views of third parties expressed in this material are those of the third parties identified, and not of SCB or its affiliates.
SCB does not provide accounting, legal, regulatory or tax advice. This material does not provide any investment advice. While all reasonable care has been taken in preparing this material, SCB and its affiliates make no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness, and no responsibility or liability is accepted for any errors of fact, omission or for any opinion expressed herein. You are advised to exercise your own independent judgment (with the advice of your professional advisers as necessary) with respect to the risks and consequences of any matter contained herein. SCB and its affiliates expressly disclaim any liability and responsibility for any damage or losses you may suffer from your use of or reliance on this material.
SCB or its affiliates may not have the necessary licenses to provide services or offer products in all countries or such provision of services or offering of products may be subject to the regulatory requirements of each jurisdiction. This material is not for distribution to any person to which, or any jurisdiction in which, its distribution would be prohibited.
You may wish to refer to the incorporation details of Standard Chartered PLC, Standard Chartered Bank and their subsidiaries athttp://www.standardchartered.com/en/incorporation-details.html.
© Copyright 2017 Standard Chartered Bank. All rights reserved. All copyrights subsisting and arising out of these materials belong to Standard Chartered Bank and may not be reproduced, distributed, amended, modified, adapted, transmitted in any form, or translated in any way without the prior written consent of Standard Chartered Bank