Webinar - DCM Series: Investing China: CGB futures and the Bond Connect

Paolo Danese is the editor at online publication GlobalRMB, part of the capital markets division of Euromoney Institutional Investor, covering market and regulatory developments linked to the internationalisation of the renminbi. He joined GlobalRMB in June 2014 from Asiamoney magazine, where he worked as senior reporter covering macro and treasury news.

Becky Liu, Head of China Macro Strategy, Standard Chartered

Becky joined the Bank in November 2012 as a Senior Rates Strategist. She is based in Hong Kong. Her main coverage areas include China’s onshore and offshore fixed income markets and the Hong Kong rates market. She has been covering the offshore Renminbi market since its start, and has been deeply involved in Renminbi internationalisation-related issues. Prior to this role, Becky worked as an Asian credit strategist at HSBC covering Dim Sum and Asian US dollar bonds, as well as managing the HSBC bond indices. She holds a BSc from the University of New Brunswick and an MPhil in computer science from the City University of Hong Kong.

Gaetan Gosset, Director, Head of Product Management, Asia Pacific, Euroclear Bank

Gaetan Gosset, director, heads Euroclear Bank’s product management in the Asia Pacific region. His responsibilities cover the services offered by the international central securities depository, including settlement and custody of fixed-income and equity securities, collateral management and investment fund processing. Based in Hong Kong, Mr Gosset forms part of the Euroclear Bank’s Asian management team. Furthermore, Mr Gosset represents Euroclear in various regional market working groups and committees and is a frequent speaker on subjects such as capital markets, collateral management, cross-border flows, tax and China. Mr Gosset has over 20 years of experience with Euroclear, half of which was spent in Asia. Before his current role, he managed the account management and client service teams covering all Euroclear Bank clients in the Asia Pacific region. Mr Gosset holds degrees in marketing and company management and in Information Technology from EPHEC (Brussels).

Julien Martin, Managing Director, Head of Fixed Income and Currency Product Development, HKEX

Mr Julien Martin joined HKEX in late August 2015 and serves as the Head of Fixed Income & Currency (FIC) Product Development. He is responsible for leading key initiatives in the fixed income and currency business, as well as platform and product solutions across the organisation. Prior to joining HKEX, Mr Martin was Head of the RMB Competence Centre, Managing Director & Deputy Head of Fixed Income China at BNP Paribas, and played a key role in its worldwide platform to address customers’ needs in China and rest of the world amid the RMB’s internationalisation. Mr Martin has over 17 years’ experience with BNP Paribas, and is an Asian financial market and fixed income expert. Mr Martin holds a masters of business administration degree from ESSEC Business School, Paris.

An overview of foreign access to China markets today

Hong Kong Exchange’s newly launched 5Y CGB futures HK versus mainland CGB futures Uptake of CGB futures in the first month of trading Trading strategies and the likely next step

Bond connect What has been announced A comparison between various access channels: Bond connect, CIBM, RQFII/QFII The next steps – southbound, cross-border collateralisation, tax treatments

Implications of global bond index inclusions The likely impact of the bond connect launch The amount of potential passive inflows Impact on pricing

Q&A

This material has been prepared by Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), a firm authorised by the United Kingdom’s Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. It is not independent research material. This material has been produced for information and discussion purposes only and does not constitute advice or an invitation or recommendation to enter into any transaction.





Some of the information appearing herein may have been obtained from public sources and while SCB believes such information to be reliable, it has not been independently verified by SCB. Information contained herein is subject to change without notice. Any opinions or views of third parties expressed in this material are those of the third parties identified, and not of SCB or its affiliates.





SCB does not provide accounting, legal, regulatory or tax advice. This material does not provide any investment advice. While all reasonable care has been taken in preparing this material, SCB and its affiliates make no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness, and no responsibility or liability is accepted for any errors of fact, omission or for any opinion expressed herein. You are advised to exercise your own independent judgment (with the advice of your professional advisers as necessary) with respect to the risks and consequences of any matter contained herein. SCB and its affiliates expressly disclaim any liability and responsibility for any damage or losses you may suffer from your use of or reliance on this material.





SCB or its affiliates may not have the necessary licenses to provide services or offer products in all countries or such provision of services or offering of products may be subject to the regulatory requirements of each jurisdiction. This material is not for distribution to any person to which, or any jurisdiction in which, its distribution would be prohibited.





You may wish to refer to the incorporation details of Standard Chartered PLC, Standard Chartered Bank and their subsidiaries athttp://www.standardchartered.com/en/incorporation-details.html.



