Fund Passporting In Asia-Pacific: A Long Journey

Author

Chris Blakey

Executive Director Head of Fund Services Product Securities Services Transaction Banking





The ASEAN Collective Investment Scheme (ASEAN CIS), Asia Region Funds Passport (ARFP) and Mutual Recognition of Funds (MRF) will not become brands in the short-term, but over the course of many years – as was the experience with the Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS), a cross-border mutual fund based in the European Union (EU), in its formative years from 1985 to 1992.