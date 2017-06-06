Fund Passporting In Asia-Pacific: A Long Journey
The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region has seen multiple fund passporting schemes launched in quick succession, but can we tell how well they are likely to fare as they become more established over time?
|Author
|
Chris Blakey
Executive Director
Head of Fund Services Product
Securities Services
Transaction Banking
The ASEAN Collective Investment Scheme (ASEAN CIS), Asia Region Funds Passport (ARFP) and Mutual Recognition of Funds (MRF) will not become brands in the short-term, but over the course of many years – as was the experience with the Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS), a cross-border mutual fund based in the European Union (EU), in its formative years from 1985 to 1992.