Webinar - RMB Investors Forum: reform and reinvention in China’s capital markets
Standard Chartered Bank are sponsoring a series of Euromoney webinars on DCM & securities services tackling the latest industry challenges. Sign up below.
Securities Services Webinar 1: RMB Investors Forum: reform and reinvention in China’s capital markets
Date: June 22 (Thu)
Time: 4pm (HKT/SGT)
Speakers:
Euromoney moderator
Andrew Capon has more than 20 years’ experience working in financial markets as a senior investment analyst, strategist, communications specialist and award-winning journalist.