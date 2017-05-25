Something for everyone?
If its second half maintains the pace set to date, 2017 may be a landmark year for bank and insurance capital issuance, with investors showing an appetite for a wide range of credits and willing to go down the credit curve in search of yield.
by Henrik Raber, Global Head, Capital Markets, Standard Chartered
Henrik Raber
Global Head, Capital Markets,
Financial Institutions have responded with a stream of opportunistic and strategic issues, taking advantage of conducive market conditions. In April, total global issuance volume stood at $11.7 billion, with Europe and Asia accounting for $10.4 billion, taking the year to date total to just over $75.5 billion.
The first sign of a sea-change in sentiment among investors was seen in January, when pan-Asian insurer FWD Group’s USD-denominated deal was greeted with very high levels of enthusiasm, showing that markets were on a risk-on mode.