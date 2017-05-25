Something for everyone?

by Henrik Raber, Global Head, Capital Markets, Standard Chartered

Author

Henrik Raber

Global Head, Capital Markets,

Standard Chartered

Financial Institutions have responded with a stream of opportunistic and strategic issues, taking advantage of conducive market conditions. In April, total global issuance volume stood at $11.7 billion, with Europe and Asia accounting for $10.4 billion, taking the year to date total to just over $75.5 billion.

The first sign of a sea-change in sentiment among investors was seen in January, when pan-Asian insurer FWD Group’s USD-denominated deal was greeted with very high levels of enthusiasm, showing that markets were on a risk-on mode.