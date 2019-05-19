Euromoney Fixed Income Research Survey 2019: Voting now closed
The 2019 Euromoney Fixed Income Research Survey is now closed. Euromoney invited asset managers, institutional investors and other consumers of fixed income research to participate in this survey.
|
Results available here once published.
Participants voted from 11am (GMT) on Thursday, February 11th until midnight on Friday, March 25th. All responses are kept in the strictest of confidence and will remain non-attributable to your organisation.
Queries on survey process or policy should be addressed to Tessa Wilkie on twilkie@euromoney.com
For technical or data issues, email bstevens@euromoney.com
Data confidentiality statement