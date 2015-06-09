Transparency in the FX Industry

We hope you find the insights useful, and look forward to continuing to work with our partners and clients in the coming year.

Redefining Conduct

Featuring Guy Debelle, Reserve Bank of Australia. Investigations into benchmark manipulation have cast a long shadow over the FX industry, but efforts to address what went wrong through stronger behvavioural standards are now well advanced.

Tectonic Shifts

Featuring Douglas Cifu, Virtu Financial. The provision and consumption of liquidity in the FX market has evolved in recent years, with new participants and distribution mechanisms, but concerns have been raised about the market’s resilience at times of stress.

Growth Currency

Featuring Beng-Hong Lee, Deutsche Bank. Chinese renminbi is well on its way to becoming a major global currency, driven by the commitment of Chinese and international authorities to develop the necessary market infrastructure.

Looks Can Be Deceiving

Featuring Ron Leven, PhD, Head of FX Pre-Trade Strategy, Thomson Reuters. For market participants seeking to optimize their FX trading strategies, some thoughts on trends in vols and their effects.