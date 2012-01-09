The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Banking

Pioneer Yunus promotes a social business network

By Kanika Saigal
January 09, 2012
In a society obsessed with maximizing profit, Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Peace Prize winner and pioneer of microfinance through Grameen Bank in Bangladesh, has a new goal: to get business and finance to take off its ‘profit-maximizing glasses’ and think about its role in society instead

Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Peace Prize winner and pioneer of microfinance through Grameen Bank in Bangladesh

Chatham House was an appropriate venue for the interview with Muhammad Yunus. The international meeting place for open debate and discussion has welcomed some of the world’s most influential people during its 90-year history. With his original ideas and insight, Yunus falls firmly into this category. At the age of 71, Yunus has a remarkable CV. After graduating from Dhaka University in Bangladesh, Yunus travelled to Vanderbilt University in the US to study economics on a Fulbright Scholarship. At Vanderbilt, Yunus gained a PhD in economics before moving to Middle Tennessee State University to take up a job as an assistant professor.

