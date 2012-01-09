Pioneer Yunus promotes a social business network

Chatham House was an appropriate venue for the interview with Muhammad Yunus. The international meeting place for open debate and discussion has welcomed some of the world’s most influential people during its 90-year history. With his original ideas and insight, Yunus falls firmly into this category. At the age of 71, Yunus has a remarkable CV. After graduating from Dhaka University in Bangladesh, Yunus travelled to Vanderbilt University in the US to study economics on a Fulbright Scholarship. At Vanderbilt, Yunus gained a PhD in economics before moving to Middle Tennessee State University to take up a job as an assistant professor.