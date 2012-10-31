The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Banking

High stakes: Why Asia’s wealthy are piling into the bond markets

By Anuj Gangahar
October 31, 2012
As equity markets founder and Asia’s high-net-worth individuals become more sophisticated, the region’s private banking bid for bonds is driving the international debt markets. Could Asia’s rich professionals be the new Belgian dentists?

When $8 billion of a total $13 billion demand for a Chinese property-related bond issue in Asia comes from private banks, it is time to sit up and take notice.

This happened last month when Longfor Properties, a Beijing-based real estate company founded almost a decade ago, provided the clearest indication yet of just how influential and plain big the private banking bid for corporate bonds in Asia has become.

Longfor’s $400 million RegS seven-year non-call-four deal was priced with a yield of 6.875%, at the tight end of final price guidance. The size of the order book, with about 300 accounts participating, enabled the arrangers substantially to tighten the pricing.

Publicly, sources close to the deal said that a relatively healthy fifth of the demand for the offering came from private banks.

