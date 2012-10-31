High stakes: Why Asia’s wealthy are piling into the bond markets

When $8 billion of a total $13 billion demand for a Chinese property-related bond issue in Asia comes from private banks, it is time to sit up and take notice.

This happened last month when Longfor Properties, a Beijing-based real estate company founded almost a decade ago, provided the clearest indication yet of just how influential and plain big the private banking bid for corporate bonds in Asia has become.

Longfor’s $400 million RegS seven-year non-call-four deal was priced with a yield of 6.875%, at the tight end of final price guidance. The size of the order book, with about 300 accounts participating, enabled the arrangers substantially to tighten the pricing.

Publicly, sources close to the deal said that a relatively healthy fifth of the demand for the offering came from private banks.