Bob Diamond's legacy in numbers

From when he joined the UK bank in 1996 to resigning as group CEO today (Tuesday), Diamond has been at the very centre of driving the transformation of Barclays from a UK retail and commercial bank into what is a full-scale global banking powerhouse.

On every measure (including internal culture), Barclays is almost unrecognizable as a banking institution from what it was 16 years ago and its evolution has almost moved in lockstep with Diamond’s ascendance, culminating in him securing the top job in 2011.

Indeed, the figures below throw into sharp relief the challenges for the next CEO, who, as we have reported, faces the task of restructuring the group.

Shareholders have long-argued that management have focused too strongly on investment banking in recent years – a supposedly value-destructive endeavour given stubbornly high compensation costs, the structural increase in the cost of capital and the need for a plan to reduce risk-weighted assets. Barclays is now trading at an estimated 0.4 times to net asset value with a 9% return on tangible equity in the 2013 fiscal year.

Diamond was a phenomenal architect of the investment banking project but his successor must balance the demands of shareholders, who are calling for the investment bank to be delevered, and those who argue it is in a structurally strong position to capture more FICC revenues from rivals.

Here, Euromoney highlights some of the key numbers that illustrate Barclays rise over the years during Diamond's tenure at the institution:

1996 2000 2004 2008 2011 Diamond’s position:













Head of global

markets (BZW)









CEO Barclays

Capital









CEO Barclays

Capital









President Barclays,

CEO corporate &

investment banking,

wealth management Group CEO Barclays











Group return on equity: 22% 25% 19.2% 16.5% 7% Group net interest income: £3.94 billion £5.16 billion £6.84 billion £11.5 billion £12.2 billion Group profit before tax: £2.31 billion £3.5 billion £4.6 billion £6.8 billion £6 billion Group total assets: £186 billion £316 billion £522 billion £2 trillion £1.5 trillion Barclays Capital profit before tax: £201 million £403 million £1.04 billion £1.3 billion £3 billion Barclays Capital total income: £782 million £1.5 billion £3.4 billion £5.23 billion £10.3 billion Barclays Capital total costs: £569 million £996 million £2.24 billion - - All international bonds league

table ranking: 13th (Dealogic) 2nd (Dealogic) Barclays Capital return on equity: 20% 10.4% Barclays Capital cost income ratio: 72% 71%





