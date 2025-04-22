Banreservas: Driving growth through inclusion, internationalisation and technology

A year of inclusive growth

Executive President and CEO Samuel Pereyra describes 2024 as a year of “important achievements, but also of learning and adaptation to the challenges of modern banking”. Banreservas saw sustained growth in loan placements, particularly in sectors critical to the country’s economic resilience – housing, SMEs and microenterprises, which he refers to as “the basis for the development of the Dominican Republic”.

The bank’s push for financial inclusion is one of its most defining priorities. Through the programme Bancarizar es Patria, more than 900,000 Dominicans gained access to the formal banking system. This figure represents not just growth in customer base, but a fundamental expansion in economic opportunity and stability for individuals and their families.

“[Through the programme,] Banreservas has led one of the most ambitious banking penetration initiatives in the Dominican Republic,” Pereyra says.

Making banking faster and more reliable

Banreservas has invested heavily in its IT modernisation strategy, reinforcing its commitment to efficiency, accessibility and security. The overhaul included upgraded management systems, new tools for data handling and increased process automation. These initiatives have improved internal operations and enhanced the client experience – making banking faster, more intuitive and more reliable.

Security has been central to this transformation. The bank implemented advanced encryption, multifactor authentication and round-the-clock monitoring systems to guard against cyber threats. Internally, Banreservas has built a cybersecurity-first culture, offering continuous training to its staff and embedding resilience across all teams.

Its mobile application, APP Banreservas, now offers sponsored data access, allowing customers to carry out transactions without consuming mobile data – an important innovation in a region where connectivity remains a challenge.

Looking ahead: Education, green finance and SME support

The bank’s priorities for this year reflect both ambition and responsibility. Banreservas is expanding its National Financial Education Programme with the aim to build a more financially literate generation.

“With the National Financial Education Programme, we are expanding it to young people from public schools, their parents and teachers … especially the most vulnerable sectors,” says Pereyra.

Samuel Pereyra, Executive President and CEO of Banreservas

Support for small and medium-sized enterprises will also intensify, with new tailored solutions aimed at helping SMEs scale sustainably and create jobs. “Our goal is to continue to expand our client portfolio and maintain a special focus on small and medium-sized enterprises, which are the engine of our economy,” he adds.

Banreservas is also integrating ESG principles into its operations and financing. It has launched green financial products, including loans for renewable energy projects and sustainable housing. Internally, the bank has installed solar panels, implemented recycling programmes, and improved energy efficiency in several of its offices.

“We want to continue supporting initiatives that not only benefit our customers, but also contribute to the common good,” says Pereyra.

Internationalisation with purpose

Banreservas’ international strategy is focused and deliberate. With representative offices in Madrid, New York and Miami, the bank is deepening its connection with the Dominican diaspora and capturing strategic flows of remittances and investment. These operations have helped expand the client base and enabled “successful real estate fairs for Dominicans in the diaspora and foreigners to invest in the Dominican Republic”.

“We know that internationalisation is an important step, but it also requires a careful approach,” says Pereyra. “Our top priority is to establish ourselves in markets that share similar characteristics and needs to the Dominican Republic.”

The international push is supported by Banreservas’ strengthened digital infrastructure, enabling secure and efficient services for clients wherever they are. Enhancing this global capacity will remain a focus as the bank grows its cross-border footprint.

Capital markets: Scaling with sophistication

Banreservas has increased its role in capital markets, issuing corporate bonds and debt instruments in both domestic and international markets. These have provided long-term financing to support expansion and boost loan availability for clients. By diversifying its funding sources, the bank has strengthened financial stability and investor confidence.

“These issues have given us access to long-term resources … to finance both internal expansion projects and to offer loans to our companies and clients,” Pereyra explains.

The bank is also developing more complex products such as investment funds and structured financing options, which allow clients to tap into broader market opportunities.

In a competitive landscape, Banreservas stands out through a mix of reach, purpose, and long-term vision. It is the only bank with a presence in every region of the Dominican Republic, and now also in key cities across the Americas and Europe. This footprint enables a localised approach to service, whether urban, rural or diaspora-based.

What truly differentiates Banreservas, however, is its foundational mission. “One of the key factors that distinguishes us is our mission and purpose, because we want to promote the prosperity and well-being of Dominicans wherever they are,” says Pereyra.

That focus – on accessibility, inclusion and real economic impact – continues to shape the bank’s future.