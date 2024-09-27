Mexico’s best FX bank: Citibanamex

Citibanamex, with over 139 years of history in Mexico, is a leading player in the FX business. The bank offers FX services for a diverse set of currencies, including the MXN, USD and EUR. It is known for its ability to deliver complex FX solutions through an extensive product range such as FX spot, forwards, swaps and options, supported by a robust team of over 200 professionals and coverage across 1,280 branches.

During the review period, Citibanamex introduced the e-FX channel support team, a dedicated unit aimed at improving customer experience on Citi’s FX platforms. This team resolves platform-related queries, ensures smooth local platform setups, and enhances customer satisfaction. Their efforts have significantly reduced resolution times by 50%, benefiting over 500 clients and addressing 4,800 incidents.

Henry Fernandes

Over the past year, Citibanamex has leveraged its technology to optimize client experience. Citi’s FX network also provides tailored solutions for efficient FX execution, risk reduction and cross-border payments.