UK’s best FX bank: NatWest Markets

NatWest Markets (NWM) is a UK franchise offering a leading range of FX services to both its local and global client bases.

NatWest's team of 40 UK-based corporate FX specialists has delivered substantial improvements to the bank’s customer onboarding process. Between 2023 and 2024, the team reduced onboarding time by 55%, from nine days to just four, with the fastest onboarding completed in under 24 hours.

Additionally, the corporate FX team has implemented data-driven strategies to better prioritize client interactions, offering personalized webinars, product guides and other educational resources tailored to clients' FX needs. These efforts have enhanced client support and contributed to the team’s ability to better understand and serve customers.

NatWest also extended its corporate FX offering to Lombard, NatWest’s asset-backed lending business. Following a series of FX training sessions, the team executed an FX hedging transaction for the client – the bank’s first such transaction to an external client.

NWM’s Next Best Action programme also identifies new FX opportunities for customers within the NatWest corporate and commercial bank by using sophisticated data analysis of account data and payment flow, enabling conversations with clients about the bank’s FX service with more of the UK market and creating a key differentiator for the business.

