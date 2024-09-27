Dominican Republic’s best FX bank: Banco Popular Dominicano

Banco Popular Dominicano (BPD) is the largest private bank in the Dominican Republic, recognized as a leader in the FX market with a 21% market share of USD/DOP transactions as of May 2024. During the review period, the bank has seen significant growth in FX derivatives, particularly in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) for the USD/DOP pair, driven by increasing demand from its clients seeking to hedge their FX positions. BPD offers both NDFs and full-delivery forwards of up to 180 days in USD/DOP and EUR/USD, catering to large corporate clients, including those in the beverage and manufacturing industries.

BPD's specialized FX trading team of 12 experts is dedicated to serving various client segments, from wholesale and corporate to retail and professional clients. The bank also distinguishes itself by offering transactions in up to 11 different currencies, including CAD, EUR, GBP, and JPY, providing a comprehensive service to its customers.

Christopher Paniagua

Technological advancements have further bolstered BPD’s market position over the past year.