The world’s best FX connectivity solution: 4OTC

Over the past 12 months, 4OTC has launched significant initiatives aimed at addressing connectivity issues caused by the fragmented nature of the FX market.

A notable achievement was the rollout of the Libre liquidity bridge service in collaboration with LMAX Exchange in January 2024. The Libre service provides ultra-low latency connectivity for liquidity providers (LPs) streaming digital assets and FX to venues like LMAX Exchange. LMAX, the first client, uses Libre for ultra-fast LP connections across global execution venues in London, New York, Singapore, and Tokyo. Libre also simplifies connectivity management, attracting more liquidity and speeding up new LP integration.

Additionally, 4OTC also connected to Crossover Markets’ crypto electronic communication network (ECN), OneTrading's fast crypto exchange, and institutional LPs Laser Digital and B2C2, enhancing ultra-low latency crypto trading. Furthermore, 4OTC partnered with Quod Financial to integrate application programming interface, exchange, and over-the-counter connectivity with Quod's order and execution management system, offering secure, scalable, and low-latency access to global FX and digital asset markets.

