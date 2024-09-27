The world’s best FX connectivity solution: 4OTC
Euromoney FX Awards

The world’s best FX connectivity solution: 4OTC

September 27, 2024

Over the past 12 months, 4OTC has launched significant initiatives aimed at addressing connectivity issues caused by the fragmented nature of the FX market.

A notable achievement was the rollout of the Libre liquidity bridge service in collaboration with LMAX Exchange in January 2024. The Libre service provides ultra-low latency connectivity for liquidity providers (LPs) streaming digital assets and FX to venues like LMAX Exchange. LMAX, the first client, uses Libre for ultra-fast LP connections across global execution venues in London, New York, Singapore, and Tokyo. Libre also simplifies connectivity management, attracting more liquidity and speeding up new LP integration.

Alexis-Atkinson-40TC-960.jpg
Alexis Atkinson

Additionally, 4OTC also connected to Crossover Markets’ crypto electronic communication network (ECN), OneTrading's fast crypto exchange, and institutional LPs Laser Digital and B2C2, enhancing ultra-low latency crypto trading. Furthermore, 4OTC partnered with Quod Financial to integrate application programming interface, exchange, and over-the-counter connectivity with Quod's order and execution management system, offering secure, scalable, and low-latency access to global FX and digital asset markets.

